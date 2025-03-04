Nagaland: Government employees engaged in private sector to face disciplinary action

Dimapur: The Nagaland government on tuesday declare that, the government employees engaging in private sector employment or trade, directly or indirectly, or found to be actively canvassing or promoting such trade without the prior approval/sanction of the appropriate authority, is violating the Nagaland Government Servants Conduct Rules, 1968, and will face disciplinary action as per rules.

The personnel and administrative reforms department issued the notice following reports that several government employees are engaging in private sector employment.

It also stated that, the department found employees with official government designations and names publicly advertised in print and electronic media to promote their association with private enterprises.

The department drew attention to Section 15(1) of the Nagaland Government Servants Conduct Rules, 1968, which states “no government servant, except with the previous sanction of the government, should engage in any trade or undertake any employment other than his public duties or carry on directly or indirectly any business or undertaking or use his position as a government servant to help such business or undertaking”.

It added that, the department issued the notice for strict compliance by all government employees.