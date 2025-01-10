Dimapur: Nagaland has 13,45,197 voters as per the final electoral roll for 2025 published on Friday.

According to a press statement by Nagaland chief electoral officer, the total number of voters includes 6,72,685 males and 6,72,509 females.

Among them, 6,65,489 are male and 6,72,395 female general electors, three third gender and 7,196 male and 114 female general voters.

The statement said the final electoral roll was published with respect to January 1, 2025, as the qualifying date by the respective electoral registration officer of all the districts in the state.

The final electoral roll can be checked/downloaded from the Nagaland chief electoral officer website at www.ceo.nagaland.gov.in.

Meanwhile, meetings regarding the publication of the final electoral rolls were held in respective DC’s office across the state on Friday.

In Kohima, DC Kumar Ramnikant presided over the meeting, which was attended by various political parties under the Kohima division.

Addressing the gathering, Ramnikant urged political parties to intensify their internal efforts to sensitise members and ensure the enrollment of all eligible citizens, as the number of new enrollments remained low.

He emphasised the importance of collective responsibility in strengthening democratic processes.

During the meeting, the DC distributed both hard and soft copies of the final electoral roll to the representatives of recognised political parties and assistant electoral registration officers.

He also exhorted the stakeholders to verify and ensure the accuracy of the voter list in their respective areas.

In Dimapur, the publication event was held at the ADC office chamber.

Presiding over the meeting with representatives of political parties, election officials and stakeholders, ADC and electoral registration officer Zakabo V Rotokha emphasised the importance of accuracy and inclusivity in the roll, urging collective efforts to ensure every eligible voter’s participation.

He also noted that voter enrollment is an ongoing process to accommodate new applications.

The revision process in Dimapur district saw an increase in registered voters from 1,22,501 in the draft roll to 1,24,038 in the final roll —an addition of 1,537 voters.

Rotokha said there was 1.25% increase in voter registration and nearly 99% electors photo identification card (EPIC) coverage in Dimapur.