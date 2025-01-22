Dimapur: Dimapur district administration and Sankalp District Hub for Empowerment of Women organized a bike rally in Nagaland’s Dimapur on Wednesday to commemorate 10 years of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP).

Flagged off by Dimapur District Public Relations Officer Stephen Ngullie, the rally began at the Dimapur DC’s office and concluded at the Chumoukedima DC’s office.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The event aimed to promote the message “Save the Girl Child: Educate the Girl Child” and was part of a broader campaign running from January 22 to March 8.

A total of 30 riders from Dimapur, including members from renowned motorcycle clubs such as R.E Brothers Nagaland, United Riders Motorcycle Club, United Royal Riders Motorcycle Club, Nagaland Motorcycle, Flying Falcons Motorcycle Club, and The C.R.E.W Motorcycle Club, participated in the rally.

In Chumoukedima, DC Polan John received the bikers.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

In his address, John lauded the motorcycle clubs for their participation in the rally, praising their efforts to raise awareness about protecting and educating the girl child.

On the occasion, the DC launched the menstrual health manual for women and girls and distributed feminine hygiene kits, developed by the District Hub for Empowerment of Women, to promote menstrual hygiene and awareness.

Meanwhile, the celebration was also held at the Capital Convention Centre in Kohima.

Martha R. Ritse, Commissioner and Secretary of the Social Welfare Department, graced the event as the special guest.

Emphasizing that behavioral and social change is crucial in how the girl child is perceived, Ritse noted that although Naga society is ahead of the rest of the country in terms of girl empowerment, subtle changes are still needed to achieve gender parity.

She stated that the BBBP initiative is not just a scheme for empowerment in specific sectors but aims for the overall development of women across all sectors of society.