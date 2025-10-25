Dimapur: Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio on Saturday called upon the architects of the state to be at the forefront of innovation, pointing out that “we live in Earthquake Zone 5”.

“This is not a statistic in a manual but a reality that governs our lives. It demands not just compliance, but ingenuity,” Rio said while addressing the 25th anniversary celebration of the Association of Nagaland Architects (ANA) as the guest of honour at JP Park & Banquets, 4th Mile, Chumoukedima.

Rio urged the architects to continuously seek and champion new and innovative solutions that are not just aesthetically pleasing, but fundamentally, uncompromisingly safe.

He also highlighted that the construction sector is the largest engine of employment in the state, providing livelihoods to thousands of youth and presenting a tremendous economic opportunity.

He called upon the ANA to take a lead role in encouraging and training the local people.

“Introduce them to new technologies, modern construction techniques, and sustainable practices.

“By empowering our local masons, engineers, and artisans, they are not just constructing buildings, they are constructing careers and strengthening our economy,” he added.

Rio said the 25-year celebration is a remarkable milestone, a testament to vision, perseverance, and the unwavering commitment of a community of professionals dedicated to shaping the very fabric of the state.

He thanked the principal architect and founder of ANA Chitra Vishwanath for his pioneering work at Biome Environmental Solutions in Bangalore, which inspired a generation to build in harmony with nature.

He also paid tribute to the genesis of ANA, where they shared not just common concerns, but a common dream to elevate the practice of architecture in Nagaland.

Dr Gauri Nitin Shiurkar, member, Council of Architecture, India, in her address, said the silver jubilee marked the dedication of those who came together with a shared purpose to strengthen the architectural community in Nagaland, nurture young talent, and give voice to the profession in this beautiful and culturally rich state.

She pointed out that Nagaland’s architecture is a profound reflection of its people, resilient, deeply rooted, and richly expressive.

Shiurkar added that the iconic Naga morungs with their stunning carvings and strong symbolism are more than just buildings but are living expressions of community, identity, and collective wisdom.