Guwahati: Delhi hosted the two-day Autumn Festival 2025 at Nagaland House on October 24, presenting a display of Nagaland’s cultural heritage.

Organised by the Department of Tourism, Government of Nagaland, the event featured traditional music, dance, handicrafts, and cuisine, providing visitors with an overview of the state’s cultural traditions.

The festival was inaugurated by Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra, who also opened the Artisans’ Corner and stalls displaying handmade crafts, Naga attire, and local foods prepared by tribal artisans.

The ceremony was attended by Union Minister Jitendra Singh, diplomats, and senior officials.

Mishra highlighted the cultural connection between Delhi and Nagaland, suggesting that similar events be extended to larger public venues, including Delhi University campuses and Central Park.

He also mentioned plans to work with the Delhi Tourism Department to establish an annual Naga Culture Festival.

Nagaland Tourism Minister Temjen Imna Along said the festival offers Delhi residents an opportunity to experience the state’s heritage and serves as a lead-up to the 26th Hornbill Festival, scheduled for December 1–10.

He also noted measures to simplify the Inner Line Permit process and the establishment of helpline centres at Nagaland Houses in Delhi, Kolkata, and Guwahati.

Abu Metha, chairman of the Investment and Development Authority of Nagaland, emphasized the potential to strengthen tourism and investment cooperation between Delhi and Nagaland.

The Autumn Festival 2025 presents Nagaland’s crafts, textiles, music, and cuisine in Delhi, promoting the state’s cultural heritage and supporting the initiative of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.