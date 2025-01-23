Jorhat: Simmering tension prevailed along the Assam-Nagaland border in Jorhat district on Thursday following reports of alleged encroachment and intimidation by some people from the neighboring state.

The simmering issue flared up at Rajabari after a group of Naga individuals reportedly threatened Santosh Karmakar, a local resident, for speaking to journalists about their activities.

Fearing for his safety, Karmakar and his family were forced to flee their home.

The All Adivasi Students’ Association (AASA) strongly condemned the threats and warned of protests if the government fails to ensure Karmakar’s safety.

“We are deeply concerned for their well-being. If adequate security is not provided, we will be compelled to resort to stronger measures,” an ASU member said.

A significant police presence has been deployed in Rajabari in Jorhat district, said an official.

The Assam Tea Tribe Students Association (ATTSA) previously submitted a memorandum to the Teok Circle Officer, highlighting concerns about the volatile situation.

“The Assam-Nagaland border in Rajabari is a constant source of fear. Despite the presence of three Assam Rifles battalions, these miscreants operate with impunity, often armed,” another ASU member said, criticizing the Assam government’s failure to protect its citizens.

The Assam-Nagaland border dispute is a longstanding issue. In December 2023, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the dispute.

Several subsequent meetings at the chief ministerial level have been held to address the issue.