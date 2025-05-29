Dimapur: Hundreds of people from five Naga tribes in Nagaland, under the banner of the 5 Tribes Committee on Review of Reservation Policy (CoRRP), on Thursday took out rallies, the first phase of their agitation, in five district headquarters of Dimapur, Kohima, Mokokchung, Tseminyu and Wokha in protest against the state government’s alleged failure to address their demands concerning the Nagaland job reservation policy.

The protesters demanded that the 48 years of indefinite job quota for seven backward tribes in Nagaland, introduced in 1977 with an initial duration of 10 years, either be scrapped or the remaining unreserved quota be reserved exclusively for the five tribes of Sumi, Ao, Lotha, Angami and Rengma.

Braving inclement weather, the protesters gathered at the DC court junction in Dimapur and held a meeting before proceeding to the Dimapur DC’s office to submit a memorandum to be forwarded to the state government.

The leaders of the three tribe organisations at the meeting, attended by the young and old alike, affirmed that they would not rest until the government fulfills their demands.

They said the phase-II stir would be a peaceful dharna outside Nagaland civil secretariat starting June 2, and in phase-3, there would be total shutdown in all districts inhabited by the five tribes starting June 9.

The protesters then marched to the DC office to submit an ultimatum reminder to the state government.

The memo, addressed to the chief secretary, reminded that the 5 CoRRP, a committee mandated by the five tribe apex bodies, Angami Public Organsiation, Ao Senden, Lotha Hoho, Rengma Hoho and Sumi Hoho, had submitted a memorandum to the chief minister on September 20, 2024, followed by a 30-day ultimatum on April 26, 2025, to fulfill their demands.

However, it said, the state govt’s response through the home commissioner, vide letter dated May 25, 2025, failed to address the core concerns and issues raised in the September 20, 2024, memorandum.

It said the 5 CoRRP resorted to the democratic form of agitation by holding public protest rallies in all the districts inhabited by the five tribes and submit an ultimatum reminder to the state govt on their “legitimate demands”.

The committee added that the five tribes intend to intensify the agitation in various forms till their grievances are addressed.