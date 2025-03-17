Dimapur: Dimapur police on Monday, arrested five persons allegedly involved in the looting of Rs 25.85 lakh from an ATM booth located at Half Nagarjan in Dimapur, Nagaland in the early hours of February 20.

Speaking to the reporters at his office chamber on Monday, Dimapur Commissioner of Police Kevithuto Sophie said that the police arrested two of them from Hojai in the Nagaon district of Assam, two from Bokajan in the Karbi Anglong district of Assam and one from Dimapur.

Later police identified four of the arrested persons as Sana Ullah (38) from Hojai, Amir Hussain (41) from Morigaon, Raja Deb (25) from Haflong, and Harum Rashid (29) from Nagaon in Assam.

The authority did not reveal the name of the fifth arrested person, Sophie said.

During the arrest, police recovered a sum of Rs 13,50,200 of the looted money. Besides, police also seized a Swift Dzire car and a two-wheeler vehicle which they used to commit the theft. Police are trying to recover another Swift Dzire car used for the purpose, Sophie said.

Sophie further stated that immediately after the crime higher authority constituted a five-member SIT team, led by East Dimapur ACP Imkongsangba Jamir to investigate the case.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that they used an oxygen LPG cutter to dismantle the ATM chamber. Soon after the loot, they all fled to Hojai.

He also said the accused first attempted to loot the same ATM on February 13 but failed due to the malfunctioning of the gas pressure regulator.

They then brought another gas pressure regulator from Nagaon on February 19 and looted the ATM in the wee hours of February 20 after spraying its CCTV cameras with black paint, he said, adding they all masked their faces during the crime.

Following interrogations of the arrested, police found that, the accused had looted three other ATMs earlier – one in Golaghat, one in Jorhat in Assam, and another in Meghalaya bordering Assam, Sophie added.