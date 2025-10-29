Dimapur: Nagaland’s Akashvani Kohima, in collaboration with the North East Zone Cultural Centre (NEZCC) and the Task Force for Music and Arts (TaFMA), held the ‘Voice of the Youth’ folk song competition at the Regional Centre of Excellence for Music and Performing Arts (RCEMPA), Jotsoma, in Kohima on Tuesday night as part of the year-long celebration of 90 years of radio broadcasting in India.

In her welcome address, Ella Kayina, Head of Programme, AIR Kohima, said the 90th anniversary of Akashvani highlights the rich legacy the institution has preserved over the years.

She mentioned that Akashvani Kohima has been organising a series of activities to mark the milestone, including essay competitions for government school students in both Hindi and English, and a Hindi singing competition.

“This folk song competition, which we are hosting today, is also a part of the commemoration,” she said, adding that related events will continue till June 2026.

Kayina further highlighted the significant contributions of Akashvani Kohima at both the regional and national levels.

“We broadcast 15 tribal dialect programmes, each lasting 30 minutes, exclusively on the primary channel. These dialect programmes are the backbone of our station,” she said, noting that representatives from these 15 programmes were among the audience, along with officials and guests.

She added that the folk song competition serves as a tribute to the folk artists whose work has helped preserve the region’s cultural heritage.

“Many of them may have passed away, but their legacy remains cherished in our hearts. Their efforts in preserving our culture have kept it alive today and have greatly shaped Akashvani Kohima into what it is,” she said.

The competition featured captivating performances by 15 tribes of Nagaland, each showcasing their distinct musical traditions and rich cultural heritage.

The Khiamniungan tribe emerged as the winner of the event.