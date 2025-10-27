Dimapur: The Nagaland State Commission for Women (NSCW) on Monday strongly condemned the inhuman and brutal murder of a woman, a resident of Old Ministers’ Hill, Kohima, on the night of October 24, which shocked the conscience of society.

“Such a heinous act is not only a grave crime but also an affront to humanity and the sanctity of life,” the NSCW said.

The body of the 22-year-old woman was found under mysterious circumstances at Old Ministers’ Hill Colony in Kohima on February 25.

The police have formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case. The deceased reportedly hails from Jakhama village and currently resides in Kohima.

The commission said it has taken suo motu cognizance of the case and is closely monitoring all developments.

It appealed to the law enforcement agencies to expedite the investigation and ensure that the perpetrator(s) of this heinous crime are brought to justice without delay.

The commission said no stone will be left unturned until justice is delivered to the victim and her bereaved family.

The NSCW also sought cooperation of the colony citizens and the public in extending all necessary support to the investigating authorities to ensure a fair, transparent, and swift process of justice.

Stating that such acts of barbarity have no place in a civilized society, the commission said it stands in solidarity with the victim’s family in their time of grief, assuring them of every possible support in their pursuit of justice.