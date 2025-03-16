Nagaland assembly should lead Naga peace talks, says RPP

Dimapur: The Rising People’s Party (RPP) on Sunday suggested that the 14th Nagaland Legislative Assembly (NLA) should take lead in the Naga peace talks as the Naga Political Groups (NPGs) had their chance to settle the Naga issue.

In a joint statement of RPP, the leaders of the party stated that it is ridiculous to imagine, as of now, that the government of India will conclude any meaningful agreement with the NPGs.

RPP asserted that the 28 years of peace talks have only resulted in the Naga political issue devolving into a law and order problem.

The RPP also stated that the current situation of being stuck in a state of deadlock and the rapid increase in the number of factions (currently 28) cannot continue forever.

A generational shift in approach is necessary for lasting peace, the joint statement added.

It also mentioned that the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP)-led government in Nagaland added confusion by styling itself as ‘facilitator’ in the peace talks.

RPP also drew attention to the 14th NLA to undertake the serious task of negotiating with the central government on the issue of political settlement in the state.

The party further states that the NLA should assume the responsibility of negotiating a political settlement with the central government, based on the “Framework Agreement” and the “Agreed Position.”

Moreover, the party urged the present negotiators to allow the NLA to convince the government of India.

“This is a pressing matter unlike the slogan ‘opposition-less government’ which is basically a byword for money laundering,” the RPP added.