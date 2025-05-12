Guwahati: The Chakhesang Students’ Union (CSU) of Nagaland has imposed an indefinite blockade starting at 6 am on May 12, halting the movement of NHIDCL officials, contractor M/S Ratna Infrastructure Project Pvt. Ltd., and all government-registered vehicles along the NH-29 Chakhabama–Kikruma (Package-II) section.

CSU leaders stated that they resorted to this action after the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. (NHIDCL) and its contractor consistently failed to meet the Union’s demands over the past six months, from October 16, 2024, to May 11, 2025.

The Union accused the agencies of making promises but not delivering on their commitments, thereby creating severe hardship for the public and regular commuters.

Even after issuing an ultimatum on May 2 and staging a peaceful protest on May 10, the CSU said that NHIDCL and M/S Ratna responded with “appalling and irresponsible” indifference.

Frustrated by the lack of progress and engagement, the CSU announced the blockade and instructed all concerned parties to adhere to it.

Blaming NHIDCL for any fallout from the blockade, the CSU declared that the corporation would bear full responsibility for the consequences arising from its continued inaction.

USSC Declares Support for CSU

The United Sangtam Students’ Conference (USSC) extended full support to the CSU’s protest and urged NHIDCL to take the grievances seriously.

In a letter to the Executive Director of NHIDCL’s Regional Office in Kohima, the USSC praised CSU’s leadership for drawing attention to the deteriorating road conditions.

USSC representatives highlighted that the Chakhabama-Kikruma stretch serves not only the Chakhesang community but also acts as a vital corridor for residents of Kiphire district, facilitating transportation, education, healthcare, and commerce.

The USSC appealed to NHIDCL to act urgently and ensure that the project moves forward with quality and within a set timeframe, stating its importance for the broader region’s well-being.