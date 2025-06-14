Dimapur: The SIT formed to investigate the land encroachment issue at Dimapur airport filed a chargesheet against 25 persons (private individuals) and is awaiting sanction against six public servants for prosecution from the Nagaland personnel & administrative reform (P&AR) department and the land record department as required by law.

The Nagaland police, in a release on Saturday, stated that the SIT, as directed by the home department, conducted a preliminary enquiry into the allegations of illegal encroachment involving forged and fabricated documents.

Based on the outcome of the preliminary inquiry, and after establishing that they could prima facie make out a cognizable offense, authorities registered a regular criminal case (FIR) at the State Crime Police Station, police headquarters in Kohima.

After investigating all aspects of the crime thoroughly and collecting and scrutinizing the evidence, the authorities recommended charge-sheeting 31 accused persons, including six public servants and 25 private individuals, for criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery, and other criminal acts under the IPC.

After obtaining approval from the competent authority, the SIT has filed chargesheets against 25 accused persons in the court at Dimapur, the release said.

On Friday, the district administrations of Dimapur and Chumoukedima carried out an eviction drive at the Dimapur airport land and dismantled a number of houses to free it from encroachers.