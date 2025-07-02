Dimapur: Taking personal initiative, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has directed the state transport department to secure the release of 18.8 acres of Dimapur airport land, currently occupied by Assam Rifles, for the Phase I expansion of the airport.

Reports said the lack of approval for the transfer of this 18.8-acre land remains the sole obstacle delaying the start of Phase I expansion work.

Rio has requested urgent instructions from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to facilitate the land transfer and ensure the timely commencement of development activities.

Following Rio’s directive, the transport department, in coordination with the MHA and relevant stakeholders, is actively pursuing the release of the land currently held by Assam Rifles.

Officials held a high-level meeting in New Delhi on July 1 to discuss releasing the land occupied by the Assam Rifles.

Myingthungo Ababe Ezung, OSD of the Nagaland transport department; Moa Pongen, Director of Dimapur airport; representatives from the Airport Authority of India (AAI); and Assam Rifles officials attended the meeting.

Recently, the state government cleared 17.9 acres of land from illegal encroachment after a prolonged legal battle and handed it over to the AAI. Additionally, the CRPF vacated 8.4 acres of land under their occupation, supporting the Phase I expansion efforts.

The government allotted alternate land to the Assam Rifles at Shokhuvi village in Chümoukedima district, where they established a fully operational new training centre and school.

Despite these positive developments, the Assam Rifles has yet to transfer the land under their occupation.

Earlier, Rio wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, highlighting that the inability to expand the airport due to land constraints is causing serious operational and safety concerns.

The AAI’s Master Plan for phased development has been delayed even at Phase I because of the pending land transfer.

While the state government and CRPF have fulfilled their responsibilities by vacating and handing over the required land to the AAI, Assam Rifles reportedly has yet to vacate their portion.