Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio urges Naga unity for political solution

Guwahati: Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio called for unified action among Naga groups to overcome divisions hindering the resolution of critical issues, particularly the long-standing Naga political issue.

Speaking at the Moatsü-cum-Mini Hornbill Festival 2025 in Mokokchung District, Nagaland, he cited the detrimental impact of fragmented organizations.

“Unless Nagas come together, with this kind of division in hand, it is very difficult to resolve any issue,” the Chief Minister stated.

The Chief Minister called upon all Naga groups to unite and make common decisions that would benefit the Naga people, stressing that “Unity is the need of the day.”

Chief Minister Rio also urged leaders to consider the future and voiced his concerns about the increasing number of organizations in the state.

“Too many organizations have too many heads with too many taxes and problems,” he asserted, underlining the need to address this trend.

In connection with the festival, Chief Minister Rio offered Moatsü greetings and elaborated on the significance of tribal festivals in Naga tradition, recalling how forefathers sought blessings for safety and prosperity.

“Though we became Christians, we remember the good and best practices of our forefather,” he remarked, adding that festivals are occasions to gather, celebrate, and protect our rich cultural heritage.

Moreover, Chief Minister Rio characterized festivals as opportunities to renew friendships, practice forgiveness, and strengthen bonds among the Naga people, expressing his hope that these events would continue to cultivate brotherhood and a sense of family across all Naga tribes.