Nagaland Congress launches membership drive to bring ‘change’

Dimapur: Stepping up efforts to strengthen its movement for ‘change’ and ‘justice’ after the win in the 2024 parliamentary elections to the lone Lok Sabha seat in the state, the Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) on Saturday launched its membership drive at Congress Bhavan Dimapur on Saturday.

The drive in the state will conclude on March 22.

Addressing the programme as the chief guest, NPCC working president and former Rajya Sabha MP C Apok Jamir said the launch of the membership drive is not for numbers but it is a movement to make aware the citizens of the state to rise up to the challenges that they are facing today.

“Today we are confronted with a lot of forces which are trying to destroy the very tenet of the Constitution,” he said, adding the only party that can confront these challenges is the Indian National Congress which stood for the rights of the people since the freedom struggle.

Without naming the BJP, Jamir said some forces are trying to change and destroy the Naga way of life and belief.

He stressed that it is the bounden duty of every citizen to take a stand against these “anti-constitutional traits” of the government.

Referring to newspapers, Jamir said there is a lack of transparency and development activities in the state.

“As a party, it is our bounden duty to highlight these so that we become deterrent to the activities of the present government in the state,” he said.

Saying that it is the power of the people which can bring change, Jamir said the people of Nagaland showed the power of the people in the last parliamentary election by electing the Congress candidate.

In his address, Dimapur District Congress Committee president Hutoho Chishi said, “If you want to save democracy and your future, joining the Congress Party is the only option.”