Nagaland Congress seeks immediate appointment of vacant medical post

Dimapur: The Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) on Monday urged the authority for an immediate appointment to 288 vacant posts, including doctors, nurses and other medical staff, in the state health and family welfare department, citing an acute shortage of medical staff in the state-run hospitals.

Addressing a press conference at Congress Bhavan Dimapur, Meshenlo Kath, chairperson, public grievances department, NPCC, said the people of the state are facing a lot of difficulties due to lack of basic required equipment and shortage of staff in government hospitals in the state.

He urged the state cabinet to make special arrangements to appoint the medical staff in the government hospitals that are lying vacant for years to alleviate the sufferings of the people.

Citing the case of a premier government hospital in Kohima, Kath said the Naga Hospital Authority Kohima lacks the basic requirement of a CT scan machine in this advanced technological era while 57 primary health centers (PHCs) in the state are reportedly operating without a single doctor.

He said that a single or two nurses run these PHCs, pointing to the poor healthcare facilities in the state.

Kath said that Nagaland gained statehood back in 1963, while the other northeastern states, which received statehood much later, made rapid advancements in the health sector.

“What is wrong with the health sector in Nagaland? Why Nagaland cannot be like our neighboring states?” How long we will continue like this?” he inquired.

Yanger Longkumer, chairperson, communications department, NPCC, called the lack of basic healthcare facilities an injustice and tragedy for the people of Nagaland.

He said the lack of health infrastructure in the state turns minor diseases chronic, adding the health sector should never be compromised.