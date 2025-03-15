Dimapur: A delegation of Nagaland highlighted the state’s tourism and investment potentials in Australia’s 65th Adelaide Fringe Festival.

As part of the official delegation from India to the festival, Abu Metha, adviser to Nagaland CM and chairman of Investment and Development Authority of Nagaland and Theja Meru, chairman, Task Force for Music and Arts (TaFMA), attended the festival on Friday on the invitation of the Fringe Festival and Honey Pot networking and spotlight events.

The Adelaide Fringe Festival is the world’s second largest arts festival which id held for 30 days in the capital city of South Australia.

During the festival, Metha met with the leadership of the festival and different parts of the world and held discussions on possible collaborations, partnerships and mutual agreements in tourism and investment in Nagaland.

During the several meetings and deliberations with multiple leaders and delegations, Metha highlighted Nagaland as a tourist destination.

He said the present status of the Hornbill Festival in the state as a renowned cultural and arts festival has been built over the past 25 years.

He emphasised that Nagaland’s festivals and their culmination at the yearly Hornbill Festival play a pivotal role in bolstering the economy while enriching the rich cultural landscape of the state and India.

Metha also underscored the emerging potentials of Nagaland as an investment destination which is aligned with India’s Act East Policy, dwelling on the state’s geographical advantage as a gateway between the Indian Subcontinent and the ASEAN, with the added assets of rich human capital and a vibrant young population.

He added that Nagaland has several other unique factors like rich biodiversity, scenic beauty and warm hospitality of the people.

Metha shared the close bonds of India and Nagaland with Australia as a fellow Commonwealth country while pointing ot the state’s special position in history in the context of the iconic Battle of Kohima during the World War II.

TaFMA chairman Meru highlighted the vast potentials of the music, arts and entertainment sector of Nagaland.