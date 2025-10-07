Dimapur: Nagaland deputy Chief Minister TR Zeliang on Tuesday underscored the importance of financial reforms in ensuring accessible and equitable healthcare across the Northeast region.

He stated that effective health financing was not only about mobilizing resources but also about using them efficiently to reach the last mile.

Addressing the inaugural function of the Health Financing Forum for Cross-State Learning in the Northeast Region at Chumoukedima as the special guest, Zeliang said the forum served as a vital platform for policymakers, health professionals, and experts to exchange ideas and experiences that could help the region move towards universal health coverage.

He stated that health, being one of the most crucial components of human development, required a holistic approach that connected infrastructure, manpower, financing, and governance.

The Nagaland government and the World Bank are jointly organising the two-day event.

Zeliang acknowledged the World Bank’s long-standing partnership with Nagaland in strengthening the health sector through the Nagaland Health Project, which introduced the result-based financing (RBF) model. He said such initiatives had contributed significantly to improving accountability and performance in service delivery.

Zeliang noted that through RBF, healthcare facilities are now being incentivised for achieving measurable outcomes, which has enhanced transparency and efficiency in financial management.

Highlighting the state government’s vision, Zeliang said Nagaland is committed to creating a robust and resilient healthcare system capable of meeting emerging challenges such as demographic shifts, disease transitions, and the growing impacts of climate change.

He urged all participating states to embrace innovation and to develop collaborative strategies that respond to the specific needs and realities of the northeastern region.

He further pointed out that the Nagaland government is placing strong emphasis on preventive and primary healthcare while also strengthening referral systems and hospital management to ensure that no citizen is left behind.

Zeliang called upon all stakeholders to work collectively in developing mechanisms that would reduce out-of-pocket expenditure, improve healthcare access, and build financial protection for vulnerable populations.

During the event, he released the FinHealth Assessment report, which provides a detailed analysis of the health financing landscape and recommendations for reform in the region.

Outlining the objectives of the forum, Marion Cros, senior health specialist, World Bank, lauded the northeastern states for their resilience and innovation in addressing healthcare challenges despite difficult terrain, limited resources, and low per capita spending.

She also highlighted that several states, including Nagaland and Mizoram, had initiated universal health insurance schemes to reduce financial hardship in accessing healthcare services, while others such as Assam and Meghalaya were piloting result-based payment systems in primary healthcare.