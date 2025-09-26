Dimapur: Continuing his series of surprise inspections in government offices, Nagaland deputy chief minister Y Patton found 12 staff members absent across various departments in Wokha on Friday.

Patton conducted surprise checks in the offices of horticulture department, public health engineering department, district planning & machinery department, and land resources department.

During the inspection, one out of 11 staff members of the horticulture department was found absent, PHED reported one absentee from a total strength of 32, planning & machinery office had five absentees out of 14, and the land resources office recorded five absentees from a total of 17 staff.

Patton was accompanied by Wokha deputy commissioner Vineet Kumar, SP Relo Aye, and representatives from Lotha Hoho and Lotha Students’ Union, including their respective presidents Mhondamo Ovung and Lirhonthung Kithan.

Addressing the issue, the deputy CM said while many staff members are sincerely performing their duties, the absence of a few employees can disrupt public service delivery.

He emphasised the need for all departments to uphold discipline and accountability to ensure that citizens receive the services they rightfully deserve.

Patton said such inspections of offices will continue to reinforce a culture of responsibility and transparency within the government machinery.