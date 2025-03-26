Nagaland: DGP urges to keep two-way communication alive

Dimapur: Nagaland DGP Rupin Sharma addressing the 52nd general conference of the Nagaland Police Service Association (NPSA) at the Chumukedima police complex on Wednesday urged the officers of the state police to keep two-way communication among the ranks alive.

DGP said the Nagaland Police Service acts as the backbone of the Nagaland police.

“I have not seen any sign of the backbone being weak, but there is definitely a lot of scope for improving it,” the DGP added.

He urged the NPS officers to follow the chain of command, meaning one leader supported by three or four subordinates so that if the leader is not around, others are in the know of things.

The state police chief also urged the senior police officers to have regular interactions with the different ranks of police through ‘darbars’ for better policing, stressing the need to work as a team.

DGP also pointed out that there is a lack of regular interaction among the ranks, saying “If we do not have interactions, we will not know what is happening”.

Further, he said as with any other organization, there is also scope for improvement in the Nagaland police.