Dimapur: Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Wednesday stated that the government sector has reached a saturation point to absorb all the educated unemployed.

The Chief Minister made the statement while addressing a program at the Chief Minister’s residential complex in Kohima.

He noted that while the state is producing a growing number of educated youth, many are still unemployable and called for a shift in mindset and priorities to adapt to the changing landscape.

CM Rio mentioned that the Government of India has launched various initiatives under its mission to skill the youth. He said the school education department in Nagaland has introduced nine skill/vocational subjects at the secondary level and eight at the higher secondary level.

The Chief Minister urged the Naga boys and girls to make full use of these opportunities. He said it is a moment of pride and celebration to felicitate and honour the top 50 students of the state, extending his heartiest congratulations to them.

CM Rio said their unwavering commitment, hard work, and determination made their families, schools, and the state immensely proud.

He also said it was pleasing to note the steady improvement in the overall pass percentage of the board examinations.

Furthermore, CM Rio exhorted the students not to become complacent but to continue to adopt measures to further enhance the quality of education in the state.

He added that they must prepare to face tougher challenges and urged them to instill a strong sense of discipline and cultivate sound moral values that will guide them throughout their life.

Notably, the event awarded the Chief Minister’s Meritorious Students Fellowship to the top 50 students from the Nagaland Board of School Education’s HSLC Examination 2025.