Dimapur: The Nagaland government has decided to introduce the odd-even system for vehicles in Dimapur town to tackle traffic congestion.

Dimapur town has witnessed owing to the festive season and the rehabilitation work of the road overbridge near Hotel Senti on NH 29.

Dimapur commissioner of police on Saturday said the odd-even system of plying vehicles will be reintroduced under the Dimapur Municipal Council jurisdiction with effect from December 10.

In an order, Dimapur Commissioner of Police Kevithuto Sophie said the system would be in force for one month or till the completion of the rehabilitation of the road overbridge, whichever is earlier.

The order said only vehicles ending with odd registration numbers 1, 3, 5, 7, 9 would be allowed to ply on dates such as 11, 13, 15, 17, and so on.

On even dates such as 10, 12, 14, and so on, vehicles ending with even registration numbers such as 0, 2, 4, 6, and 8 will be allowed to ply.

The restriction will not be enforced on December 25 (Christmas Day) and on January 1 (New Year’s Day).

However, government-registered vehicles, emergency service vehicles, school buses and public transport, including 4 and 2-wheeler taxis, except auto rickshaws, will be exempted from the restriction.

Sophie said violators of the order would be penalized.

He urged the public to cooperate for the successful implementation of the odd-even exercise and avoid unnecessary travel.

The order also recommended carpooling to avoid inconvenience.