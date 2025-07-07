Guwahati: Incessant rainfall has thrown Dimapur and parts of Kohima in Nagaland into disarray, leaving several areas submerged and residents grappling with unsafe living conditions.

Over the weekend, the relentless downpour triggered a series of tragic incidents, including the electrocution deaths of three individuals inside their homes.

In Dimapur, separate incidents on Sunday claimed the lives of two Naga residents, a 34-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man, and a 49-year-old non-Naga man. The woman died while trying to unplug an inverter in her waterlogged home.

The young man lost his life after touching a live electric pole while attempting to clear a blocked drain. The third victim also suffered fatal electrocution while handling an inverter battery in a flooded residence.

Floodwaters continued to inundate low-lying zones, with several roads turning into makeshift streams. In Kohima, the overflow from drains transformed streets into dangerous water channels, severely disrupting traffic and pedestrian movement.

Authorities reported that parts of National Highway-29 (NH-29) between Dimapur and Kohima faced blockages due to mudslides and slush, creating hazardous driving conditions. Officials urged commuters to proceed with caution, especially near landslide-prone sections.

Meanwhile, the Dhansiri River surged above normal levels, fed by uninterrupted rainfall. With water levels rising steadily, officials warned residents living along riverbanks and in flood-prone areas to stay alert. Disaster response teams stepped up monitoring efforts in vulnerable zones.

In one of the worst-hit localities, nearly three feet of water submerged Half-Nagarjan road due to choked drains. Residents had to resort to using small boats to navigate through their neighborhoods.

Some people even fished in the floodwaters, likely catching fish that escaped from a nearby Fishery Department facility, while others swam in the inundated streets.

Frustrated locals blamed not just the weather but also poor urban planning and civic neglect for the crisis.

Many accused authorities and land developers of worsening the situation by allowing random dumping of construction materials and building homes on top of drains.

A resident recalled facing similar flooding over a decade ago and criticized officials for failing to act despite warnings. Another resident questioned why local leaders ignored illegal construction practices by influential individuals while cracking down on minor violations by ordinary citizens.

Ward 20 councilor of Dimapur Municipal Council, Lanuchuba Imchen, defended the administration’s efforts. He claimed municipal workers had cleared all drains in the ward before the monsoon began.

However, he pointed out that public negligence, particularly the continued disposal of garbage into open drains, had undone much of the work.

Residents of Dhobinala also acknowledged poor waste disposal practices as a major contributor to the flooding, despite repeated warnings.

Others highlighted land encroachment as another obstacle. While local MLAs had tried to widen roads and drains, residents often refused to give up small strips of land, stalling essential infrastructure work.

As Dimapur continues to battle rising waters, the unfolding situation underscores the urgent need for collaboration between government bodies and citizens to tackle systemic failures in drainage, waste management, and urban development.

Flights Cancelled Amid Runway Flooding

Flight operations at Dimapur Airport came to a halt on Sunday after floodwaters rendered the runway unusable. Officials confirmed that water had covered large portions of the runway and parking area, forcing airlines to cancel all scheduled services for the day.

The canceled flights included:

Indigo 6E6339 (Kolkata–Dimapur–Kolkata)

Indigo 6E6441 (Ahmedabad via Guwahati–Dimapur–Ahmedabad via Guwahati)

Indigo 6E2107 (Delhi–Dimapur–Delhi)

Air India Express IX1067 (Delhi via Guwahati–Dimapur–via Guwahati–Delhi)

Airport authorities noted that waterlogging has remained a persistent issue, especially during the monsoon season. They attributed the flooding to the airport’s low-lying location and stormwater runoff from the adjacent National Highway and a defunct drain near an old sugar mill.

Despite years of complaints and appeals for action, officials admitted that no significant steps have been taken to fix the problem permanently.

In Kohima, persistent rain continued to flood poorly drained roads, halting traffic and creating dangerous conditions for pedestrians. Overflowing drains in low-lying zones added to the woes, blocking roads and causing massive inconvenience.