Dimapur: The Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) of state service associations in Nagaland has extended its three-day pen-down strike from October 17 until further notice.

As part of its third-phase agitation, the JCC began the three-day pen-down strike on October 14 in protest against the subversion of meritocracy in the non-State Cadre Service IAS induction process in Nagaland.

The committee has been demanding transparency, meritocracy, and adherence to due process in the induction of officers into the IAS.

The media cell of the JCC stated that the decision to extend the strike was made on October 16 after considering the “facts and prevailing circumstances.”

However, at the request of the All Nagaland School Teachers’ Association (ANSTA) and in consideration of the welfare of the student community, the JCC announced that teachers and educational institutions are now exempted from the purview of the pen-down strike.

It was further stated that all other modalities for the pen-down strike, as previously issued, will remain enforced.

The JCC acknowledged and appreciated the steadfast support of every member of ANSTA for meritocracy.

It also expressed gratitude to all associations, organizations, and individuals who have overwhelmingly supported this noble cause for meritocracy.

The JCC expressed regret for any inconvenience caused to the public during this pen-down strike and appealed to the conscience of all right-thinking citizens of Nagaland to bear with the protest until this goal is achieved, ensuring a system of fairness and merit for future generations.