Dimapur: The Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) of the state service associations has decided to intensify the ongoing pen-down and tools-down strikes from October 27, demanding transparency, meritocracy, and adherence to due process in the induction of officers into the IAS in Nagaland.

The decision was made at a meeting of the JCC with the All Nagaland Government Drivers’ Association, Nagaland Civil Secretariat Drivers’ Association, All Nagaland Directorate & District Government Drivers’ Union, and the Nagaland Civil Secretariat Grade-IV Staff Employees’ Association on October 19, the media cell of the JCC said in a release.

The committee said that even though the pen-down strike entered its 10th day on Thursday, the state government showed no signs of urgency in resolving the issue.

“It can be safely assumed that the political establishment is deeply involved in the selection process, thereby confirming that the IAS induction process reeks of manipulation and favoritism over merit.

“Procedural errors and the bureaucracy have been relegated to mere scapegoats in their quest to facilitate their favored candidate,” the release stated.

The JCC affirmed that the democratic agitation would continue to intensify phase by phase until its demands are met by the government, and transparency and merit are restored by reinstating the March 10 vacancy circular and withdrawing the non-Nagaland Public Service Commission (backdoor) candidate from the panel list, or canceling the panel list.