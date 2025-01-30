Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or jobs in GHC Kohima Bench Nagaland.

Gauhati High Court (GHC) Kohima Bench Nagaland is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Chauffeur (Driver). Nagaland, situated in the extreme North East of India is the beautiful land of the Nagas – an amalgamation of several tribes of Mongoloid descent whose people are simple, honest and truthful. The Nagas had a rudimentary system of delivering justice based on simplicity and truthfulness. This customary law was handed down the generations solely through the word of mouth differing in usage and practice among the various tribes. Though still unwritten, it continues to be practised in the village level for resolving minor disputes. Its relevance was such that when the Nagaland state was inaugurated, the people fiercely demanded its protection from the Indian system of laws. As such, the Constitution of India has a special provision Article 371(A) which protects the Naga customary laws. However, with the advent of Indian system of governance, it became clear that Naga customary laws would not fully cater to the needs of the people. Thus the need to fill this gap began with the inauguration of the Circuit Bench of the Gauhati High Court at the capital Kohima on the 1st of December 1972.

Name of post : Chauffeur (Driver)

No. of posts : 3

Eligibility Criteria :

Candidates, as on the last date of receipt of online applications, must fulfill the following criteria-

i. Must be an indigenous inhabitant of the State of Nagaland belonging to the following tribes-

a. Any Naga tribes

b. Kuki

c. Kachari

d. Garo

e. Mikir

ii. Possess the minimum educational qualification of Class X (HSLC) standard from a recognized board

iii. Have a valid LMV driving license issued by competent authority

Pay : Level-3 (Rs. 18000-56900)

Age Limit :

Minimum : 21 years

Maximum : 32 years

Relaxation :

Scheduled Tribes (ST) : 5 years relaxation (upper age limit of 37 years)

Government Employees : Relaxation equal to years of service served subject to a maximum of 5 years

Selection Procedure : Written Exam, Driving Test & Interview / Viva-voce

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://ghconline.gov.in/ or https://kohimahighcourt.gov.in/

Last date for submission of online applications is 20th February 2025 till office hours

Application Fees :

SC / ST : Rs. 250/-

Others : Rs. 500/-

Last date for payment of application fees is 25th February 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here