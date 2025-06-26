Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or jobs in Nagaland University.

Nagaland University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Scientist (Entomology) under ICAR-All India CoordinatedResearch Project on Kharif Pulses at Nagaland University, School of Agricultural Sciences,Medziphema Campus. Nagaland University, the 13th Central University and the only Central University in Nagaland came into being on the basis of the Act of Parliament of India and got the assent of the President of India on 20th October 1989 as THE NAGALAND UNIVERSITY ACT 1989 (No. 35 of 1989) and came into force as per THE GAZETTE OF INDIA EXTRAORDINARY PART-II SECTION-1 in October 1989 which saw publication under the Ministry of Law and Justice (Legislative Department), New Delhi. The University came into being on September 6, 1994 having jurisdiction over the entire state of Nagaland. Prior to this, Nagaland was in the catchment area of North Eastern Hill University (NEHU), with Kohima designated as one of the campuses of NEHU along with SASRD-Medziphema. With the establishment of Nagaland University, the two erstwhile campuses which it got from NEHU as well as the colleges under its affiliation fell within the jurisdiction of Nagaland University. The nascent University saw many teething problems initially. The Headquarters of the University, i.e. Lumami, as per the Act could not immediately accommodate the needful so as to start functioning as Headquarters. Hence, for nearly a decade and half Nagaland University was functioning from Kohima as the interim Headquarters of the University. All the new departments had to be located at Lumami and started functioning with Kohima still as the interim Headquarters. Constructional activities started earnestly making it fit for academic pursuits at the Headquarters in the best possible way. Upon the completion of new constructions to a reasonable stage, the shifting of interim arrangement at Kohima to Lumami took place in the mid year of 2010. At present the University has three campuses. These are Headquarters at Lumami in Zunheboto district, Kohima Campus at Meriema in Kohima district, Medziphema Campus (School of Agricultural Sciences) at Medziphema in Dimapur district. The erstwhile temporary campus at Dimapur (School of Engineering & Technology) saw a shift to Kohima in 2024. There are 44 departments offering Undergraduate and Postgraduate and Ph.D. programmes in different disciplines of Arts, Commerce, Sciences, Agricultural Sciences, Engineering & Technology and Management streams. There are 69 colleges from all over the state of Nagaland currently affiliated to Nagaland University.

Name of post : Scientist (Entomology)

No. of posts : 1

Edu. Qualification: M.Sc (Agri.) in Entomology with NET

Desirable Qualification: Ph.D in Entomology

Monthly Emoluments : Rs. 57,700-1,82,400 (Pay matrix level 10) + all other allowance

How to apply :

Interested applicants may submit their application along with one set photocopy of supporting documents altogether

They should send it to the Pro-Vice Chancellor, School of Agricultural Sciences, Nagaland University, Medziphema Campus — 797 106, Nagaland

Last date for submission of applications is 23.07.2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here