Guwahati: The Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) on IAS Induction — including CANSSEA, NSSA, FONSESA, NIDA and NF&ASA, has embarked on a programme – a pen-down strike protesting what it termed as the government’s “manipulative” move to enable backdoor appointments in the IAS induction process.

In a statement, the JCC stated that” under the IAS (Recruitment) Rules, 1954, induction from State Services includes both State Civil Service (SCS) and Non-State Civil Service (Non-SCS) officers, with Non-SCS representation capped at 15% of the total promotion quota. It stressed that the process for Non-SCS officers is “highly stringent,” requiring proof of “outstanding merit and ability.”

The row erupted following the government issuing a Vacancy Circular on March 10.

It allows only NPSC-recruited officers to apply for IAS induction, but withdrew it a day after the submission deadline. The JCC alleged that the subsequent re-advertisement, directed by the State Cabinet, was aimed at benefiting “favoured candidates” who entered service through backdoor means.

Terming it as a move which is “blatant attempt to erode meritocracy,” the JCC said it disrespected the NPSC’s role in ensuring transparent and fair recruitment.

“To suggest that backdoor appointees are of outstanding merit or ability undermines the integrity of the IAS,” the panel said.

The committee alleged that the government exploited the “silence” in DoPT guidelines to justify eligibility for non-NPSC entrants, calling it a calculated misuse of procedure. “Silence in the DoPT Guidelines is not consent for nepotism. It is a gap that must be filled with fairness and merit,” the JCC said.

The Committee said the ongoing pen-down strike aims to “awaken the conscience” of the government public, and student community, urging them to stand up for the principles of merit-based governance.