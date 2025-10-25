Dimapur: Nagaland on Friday launched the “Safer Nagaland” weather mobile application to provide real-time weather updates, early warning alerts, and safety information, helping citizens prepare for and respond effectively to natural disasters and changing weather conditions across the state.

Adviser to the Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA), Z Nyusietho Nyuthe, officially launched the app at a programme held at the NSDMA conference hall in Kohima.

Speaking at the launch event, Nyuthe said the initiative symbolises Nagaland’s growing capacity and commitment to harness digital innovation for the safety and well-being of its people.

He emphasised that timely information and public awareness remain the strongest tools for reducing disaster risks.

Nyuthe said that through the ‘Safer Nagaland’ app, citizens can now access real-time weather updates, location-based forecasts, and early warning alerts directly on their mobile phones, anytime and anywhere.

He added that the application aims to empower communities by providing critical information that can save lives, protect property, and enhance local preparedness.

He noted that the new app is an extension of the NSDMA weather portal launched earlier, forming an integrated system for weather monitoring, forecasting, and awareness across the state.

Nyuthe further stated that by bringing these services to mobile platforms, the NSDMA ensures that crucial information reaches every corner of Nagaland, from urban centres to the most remote villages.

He also informed that the NSDMA plans to strengthen its network of automated weather stations, expand forecasting capabilities, and enhance public awareness through continued partnerships and education.

Johnny Ruangmei, NSDMA Joint Chief Executive Officer, while briefing about the mobile application, said the app’s long-term vision is to serve as a comprehensive disaster preparedness and early warning platform, making crucial information available directly at citizens’ fingertips.

Ruangmei urged the public to download and use the app for timely weather information and safety alerts.

He further informed that the NSDMA plans to integrate additional features and applications under the “Safer Nagaland” umbrella in the coming months, including alerts for natural disasters, lightning, earthquakes, and other emergency responses, similar to systems used in advanced countries.