Dimapur: Nagaland police arrested one person for issuing death threats and making derogatory remarks against noted social activist and Naga Mothers Association adviser Prof. Rosemary Dzuvichu, Dimapur Commissioner of Police Aotula T Imchen said on Thursday.

The police identified the accused as Walonir Longkumer (38) and took him into custody. They continue to investigate the case, Imchen added.

The arrest followed a written complaint from Dzuvichu submitted on Wednesday at the Cybercrime Police Station in Nagaland’s Kohima.

She reported receiving death threats and derogatory comments on the Facebook group “Unified Nagaland for Christ” from a Facebook user.

Upon receiving the complaint, the police acted promptly and apprehended the accused on the same day.

After transferring the complaint from the Cybercrime Police Station, the police registered a criminal case at Diphupar Police Station in Chumoukedima district under Case No. 0058/25 U/S 351 (3)/79 BNS R/w 67/67A of the IT Act.

Police stated that they will strictly handle all threats to individuals’ safety and security, whether physical or digital.

They warned that any attempts to intimidate or endanger citizens will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

Law enforcement agencies assured the public that they will continue to take decisive action against such malicious activities.

The Naga Students Federation (NSF) strongly condemned the death threats and derogatory remarks against Dzuvichu.

In a statement released on Thursday, the NSF expressed deep concern over these cowardly and malicious acts, which aim to intimidate and silence a prominent voice of the Naga women’s movement.

The NSF called the death threats and online derogatory comments a direct assault on the dignity of Naga women and an attack on democratic values that uphold freedom of expression and every citizen’s right to advocate for social reform.