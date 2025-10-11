Guwahati: A man from Nagaland was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Friday morning in a hotel near Lassi Wala Chowk, close to Lakkar Bazaar.

The deceased has been identified as Hutovi Seema, who had recently returned from Kashmir, where he had worked at a hotel before resigning.

He checked into the Ludhiana hotel on October 7.

According to police, suspicion arose when Seema did not respond to repeated knocks on his hotel room door.

The hotel manager, noticing something unusual, broke open the door and discovered the man hanging from a ceiling fan.

Blood was found splattered across the room, raising questions about whether it was a case of suicide or foul play.

The hotel owner immediately alerted the Division Number 1 police station. Police reached the spot and sent the body to the civil hospital mortuary for a postmortem examination.

Officials have launched an investigation to determine the exact circumstances of his death.

Inspector Rajinderpal Singh, SHO of Division Number 1 police station, said that the police received a report from Hotel Kakkar in the Lakkar Bazaar area, where a man was found to have slit his wrists and hanged himself.

“When we reached the scene, the deceased’s body was hanging from a ceiling fan, his wrists were cut, and the room was soaked in blood,” he stated.

During the investigation, police recovered the deceased’s Aadhaar card from the room to confirm his identity. CCTV footage from the hotel is being examined to piece together the sequence of events.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that Seema had been staying alone since checking into the hotel and had recently left his job in Kashmir. Police contacted his family in Nagaland, who disclosed that he had a history of drug addiction.