Nagaland men's volleyball team departs for 69th National Championship

Guwahati: The Nagaland State men’s volleyball team, consisting of 18 players, along with two coaches and two team managers, departed for Jaipur, Rajasthan, on Friday to participate in the 69th Senior National Volleyball Championship 2025. The event is scheduled to take place from January 7 to 13.

A send-off program was organized at the Tourist Lodge in Dimapur. Speaking at the event, Nagaland Volleyball Association President N. Jacob Yanthan encouraged the players, wishing them success in the championship.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

He also expressed gratitude to the Department of Youth Resources and Sports for their support in enabling the team’s participation.

Also read: Meghalaya: EKH administration imposes prohibitory orders after church dispute

During the program, Technical Secretary of the Nagaland Volleyball Association, P. Yanbemo Humtsoe, briefed the team on tournament rules and guidelines.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

A prayer for the team’s safe journey and success was led by Dr. Yanbemo Lotha, pastor of the Lotha Baptist Church in Dimapur.

Also read: Nagaland State Lottery Result 04.01.2025 : Check today’s result here

The players representing Nagaland include Akangtoshi Longkumer, Chubamanen, Imato Achumi, Khevozoto Mera, Kukhalhu Nyekha, Menuokho-O Ngukha, Nucuzo Nyekha, Obeka Achumi, Pelevituo Kuotsu, Phyobemo Jami, Rokosatuo Kuotsu, Satemmeren M Longkumer, Vikiho Swu, and Yongkongtenzuk.

The team’s participation reflects Nagaland’s growing commitment to sports and excellence on the national stage.