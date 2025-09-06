Guwahati: Nagaland Minister Jacob Zhimomi Ios is concerned over the erroneous depiction of the state’s territorial boundaries on digital platforms like Google Maps and GIS mapping systems.

According to Ios vast areas of Dimapur and Niuland districts are still depicted under Assam.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

This leads to confusion over jurisdiction and identity.

“Most part of Dimapur is still shown under Assam, and Niuland district hundred percent shows in the GIS mapping, which is terribly wrong,” he said.

And he added, “More than 50 percent of Chumukedima district continues are reflected as part of Assam.”

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read: Nagaland to raise special force to deal with border issues

Ios also stressed that the Government of Nagaland must act fast to make sure corrections are made.

He also warned against ignoring such misrepresentations which have severe consequences, especially in light of Assam’s historical claims extending up to the Patkai hills.

Ios also spoke on the sensitive inter-state border issues

Assam forest guards, while in Assam police uniforms, function under the nomenclature of “Assam Forest Police.”

To avoid jurisdictional misunderstandings and potential conflict, Ios is of the view that Nagaland adopt the term “Nagaland Forest Police Department” to clearly demarcate its authority.

Zhimomi’s remarks come at a time when both states continue to engage in dialogue over disputed areas along the border. His statement is expected to intensify calls for corrective measures at both the administrative and technical levels to safeguard Nagaland’s territorial integrity.