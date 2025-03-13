Nagaland MP urges govt to take action on neglected village guards

Dimapur: Nagaland’s lone Lok Sabha MP, S Supongmeren Jamir, on Wednesday raised concerns over the neglected condition of the state’s village guards during the ongoing second leg of the 2025 budget session.

Jamir highlighted that the village guards, who have been safeguarding 120 villages along the Indo-Myanmar border across six districts- Mon, Tuensang, Kiphire, Meluri, Noklak, and Longleng, since 1957, have been largely overlooked by both the state government and the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

He pointed out the guards’ meager allowances, including a monthly salary of just Rs 3,000, an annual clothing allowance of Rs 100, and a monthly ration allowance of Rs 60, emphasizing the severe neglect they face.

Urging Union Home Minister Amit Shah to take immediate action, Jamir called for the strengthening and proper deployment of the village guards along the border instead of focusing on border fencing and movement restrictions.

