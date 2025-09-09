Dimapur: The inner line regulation commission (ILRC) of the Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) on Tuesday stressed that the very essence of the inner line mechanism lies in maintaining stringent documentation for all non-indigenous individuals entering or residing in Nagaland.

It also reiterated that no waiver of ILP fee, whether long-term or short-term, should be granted under any circumstances.

“Even short-term visitors must obtain and carry a valid ILP document, without exception,” the ILRC said in a release.

The ILRC also reaffirmed its commitment to constructive collaboration with the state government and district authorities to ensure that the inner line system, strengthened by Article 371(A), is uniformly enforced.

“In doing so, we must preserve its original purpose of safeguarding the land, identity, and heritage of the Naga people, while adapting resiliently to contemporary challenges,” it stressed.

Further, aligned with the very spirit of the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation (BEFR) 1873, where the executive phrase “inner line pass” was originally used, the ILRC urged all district administrators and government offices to revert to the original nomenclature “inner line pass”, not “inner line permit.”

According to it, this terminology reflects the legal and historical accuracy rooted in the BEFR of 1873.

The ILRC acknowledged the recent notification by the Dimapur DC, revising the ILP guidelines across Dimapur, Chumoukedima, and Niuland districts.

“We commend the district administration for its initiative in streamlining ILP protocols through clear categorisation of applicants, transparent fee structures, and robust enforcement provisions,” it stated.