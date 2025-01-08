Nagaland: Naga woman allegedly assaulted by Kuki in Leimakhong

Kohima: A Naga woman was allegedly assaulted by a group of Kuki individuals in Leimakhong, Manipur, on Tuesday, sparking outrage and calls for intervention, the incident took place in Konsakhul K Lungwiram, a Zeliangrong Naga village about 2 km from the Leimakhong army cantonment in the Saitu Constituency of Kangpokpi district.

According to reports, the woman, who was leveling a plot of land with an excavator, was confronted by a group of Kuki. The mob allegedly pushed her to the ground, assaulted her, and destroyed her mobile phone.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Video footage circulating on social media shows the Kuki group verbally attacking the Naga villagers and threatening to burn the excavator while making further threats of violence.

The victim’s brother confirmed the assault, stating that the mob had stopped the land leveling work and used offensive language toward them. The victim and the villagers have called for immediate action from Naga civil organizations and authorities.

This incident is part of a series of tensions between the Liangmai Naga community and Kuki-Zo groups in the area, amid ongoing violence in Manipur.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The Liangmai Nagas in the Leimakhong region have faced multiple attacks, including a house fire in June 2023 and assaults by members of the Kuki Revolutionary Army (KRA), who had previously been under Suspension of Operation agreements with both the Government of India and the Government of Manipur.

The Liangmai Naga Katimai Ruangdi, Manipur (LNKR-M), and other Liangmai organizations have condemned the attacks and called for justice.