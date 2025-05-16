Dimapur: NSCN (IM) chairman Q. Tuccu on Friday called on the Naga people to reaffirm their commitment to the Framework Agreement signed with the Government of India on August 3, 2015.

He affirmed that the agreement stands on the foundation of the Naga declaration of independence and the Naga plebiscite.

Delivering his speech at the 75th Naga Plebiscite Day celebration at the NSCN Council Headquarters at Camp Hebron in Nagaland, Tuccu stated that the Framework Agreement recognizes the unique history of the Nagas and affirms their sovereign right to exist as an independent nation.

“There’s no turning back or betraying ourselves by falling into the trap set by the Government of India,” Tuccu said. “Too many times, the Indian government has manipulated the Naga issue through one agreement after another.”

He accused the Government of India of causing significant harm to the Naga cause by deliberately creating rival groups to weaken the NSCN, which, according to him, has remained the only legitimate body leading the Naga political movement since the “infamous Shillong Accord.”

Tuccu also condemned what he described as India’s divisive tactics, saying, “We are no novices to the divisive politics planted by Indian agencies.”

He alleged that the Government of India has tried to undermine the Framework Agreement by equating it with the Agreed Position signed on November 17, 2017.

Tuccu further claimed that former interlocutor R.N. Ravi, representing the Indian government, drafted the Agreed Position and persuaded the Working Committee of the Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) to accept it.

He also accused the NNPGs of compromising the historical and political rights of the Naga people by agreeing to a solution based on the Indian Constitution.

“Any plan that attempts to tamper with the sanctity of the Framework Agreement is completely unacceptable to the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN),” Tuccu declared.

He reiterated that the Framework Agreement and the final Naga political solution must go hand in hand.

Any effort to seek a diluted solution that separates the two, he warned, would not be accepted by the NSCN.