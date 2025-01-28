Dimapur: A petrol pump, M/s Ummeed Prison Welfare Service Station, was inaugurated at Dimapur district jail premises on Tuesday, marking a milestone in prison reform and inmate rehabilitation.

This first-of-its-kind petrol pump in Nagaland, operated by trained inmates under the supervision of prison staff, is a collaboration between Nagaland prison department and the Indian Oil Corporation Limited under its corporate social responsibility program.

Advisor to prisons and printing and stationery Kropol Vitsu unveiled the inaugural plaque of the petrol pump as the special guest.

In his address, Vitsu praised the innovative project, stating, “This service station is more than a business venture—it symbolises hope, skill development, and the empowerment of inmates to reintegrate into society.”

He lauded the efforts of the entire team involved in the project and said it was a vital step towards the social and economic empowerment of inmates.

Vitsu added that the project was designed to promote skill development, self-reliance, and confidence among inmates, providing them with a meaningful way to contribute to society.

He highlighted that the revenue generated from the service station would go towards supporting prison welfare programs, such as vocational training and education, ultimately helping inmates reintegrate as productive members of society upon their release.

He noted that this initiative placed Nagaland at the forefront of prison reforms in India, alongside states like Madhya Pradesh and Telangana, that have launched similar initiatives.

Vitsu called on the prison staff and all involved stakeholders to ensure the long-term sustainability of the service station, emphasising the need for cooperation and commitment to the project’s success.

Nagaland DGP Rupin Sharma shared the project’s journey, explaining that it stemmed from his desire to create self-sustaining, reform-oriented programs within the prison system.

He added that discussions were underway to replicate the success at the Dimapur central jail, emphasisig that the initiative marked a major shift in the prison system, focusing on rehabilitation and skill development for inmates.

Rupin Sharma highlighted that the petrol pump was not just a business venture, but a way to provide inmates with meaningful work and equip them with skills to reintegrate into society.

He expressed hope that this initiative would inspire similar projects in other prisons, further promoting rehabilitation over traditional incarceration methods.

Also, addressing the gathering, DGP (prison) Renchamo P Kikon highlighted the project’s significance, emphasising the transition of prisons from spaces of confinement to avenues of reform and empowerment.

“This initiative is a statement of trust, opportunity, and a brighter future for inmates,” he remarked.

K.T. Gangte, Senior Manager (Retail Sales), Dimapur RDA, and IDCL Divisional Retail Sales Head, Tinsukia Division, applauded the collaboration, calling it a model of CSR-driven impact.

“This project goes beyond fuel dispensing—it represents meaningful partnerships and change. Indian Oil is proud to be associated with this venture and will continue to support such endeavours,” Gangte said.

He encouraged the team to sustain high service quality and hinted at plans for additional facilities to enhance customer experience.

Operational since December 23, 2024, the station, equipped with eight nozzles and a fuel capacity of 12,000 liters, has already served over 17,900 liters of fuel.

Managed by nine trained inmates, it aims to generate revenue for prison welfare activities and provide fair wages to the inmates for their contributions.

The project was conceived after discussions among prison staff and inspired by DGP Rupin Sharma’s visit to various prisons.

In addition to the fuel dispensing services, plans for future expansion include adding infrastructure for lubricants, extending operational hours, and setting up an exhibition space for products made by prisoners.