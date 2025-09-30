Guwahati: The Nagaland Police has launched a significant recruitment drive for 1,176 Constable (GD) posts, exclusively reserved for members of the state’s indigenous Naga tribes.

Director General of Police Rupin Sharma announced the launch on Tuesday at the Police Headquarters in Kohima, describing the initiative as a step toward a more inclusive, transparent, and accessible hiring process.

Applications will be accepted only through an online portal, which opens on October 6 at 12 noon and will remain active until 3 pm on November 7.

In a shift from past practices, the department will not issue or accept any physical forms.

Sharma stated that the move to a fully digital application system reflects the force’s commitment to reducing bureaucratic delays and enhancing transparency.

To support candidates who may lack digital literacy or internet access, the police will establish help desks in every district. Common Service Centres (CSCs) will also assist applicants, with a nominal fee capped at Rs 36.

Each applicant must register using their own mobile number to ensure verification through a one-time password, which Sharma said would help maintain the integrity of the process.

Extensive consultations among tribal bodies and government agencies had delayed the recruitment, but authorities have now relaxed eligibility criteria to encourage broader participation.

Officials have extended the age limit to 38 years, partly to accommodate individuals who missed earlier opportunities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Educational qualifications for applicants vary slightly: candidates from Backward Tribes must have completed at least Class 6, while others must have passed Class 8.

Seat allocation will follow tribal representation ratios as approved by the state cabinet, based on data from the 2011 Census.

Sharma also clarified that applicants can only apply for one district. Submitting applications for multiple districts will lead to automatic disqualification.

This year, the police will not divide recruitment across NAP, DEF, or IR units, breaking from previous norms.

Instead, all selected candidates will initially serve in the India Reserve (IR) Battalions, a decision aimed at deploying a younger, fitter force.

Authorities may consider transfers to other units later, depending on departmental needs and individual qualifications.

The selection process will include physical, medical, and written tests.

Sharma emphasized that meeting physical standards, such as height, chest measurements, eyesight, and foot condition, is mandatory.

Even if candidates pass the written and interview rounds, failure to meet these physical criteria will result in disqualification.

The DGP also warned that candidates found abusing drugs, particularly opioids, at any stage of the recruitment process would face immediate rejection.

He added that strong oversight mechanisms are in place to prevent bribery and malpractice.

Sharma cautioned applicants against falling for false promises from intermediaries, noting that authorities have not yet appointed recruitment boards or officers.

He further revealed that, depending on how smoothly this process unfolds, a second round of recruitment involving approximately 1,200 posts could take place within the next five to six months.

While the state’s training infrastructure currently supports about 1,000 recruits, it has been stretched to accommodate 1,200.

Calling the drive a milestone, Sharma underlined that this is the first time the Nagaland Police has transitioned entirely to an online application system.

“This is about fairness, efficiency, and opening up opportunities for the youth of Nagaland,” he said.