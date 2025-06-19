Dimapur: Fisheries and aquatic resources department on Thursday organised a river ranching programme at Chichung river in Mokokchung district of Nagaland, releasing one lakh fingerlings into the river.

The programme was organised under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana Scheme 2024-2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Speaking on the occasion, director, fisheries and aquatic resources department, Rongsennungba said the department is trying its best to promote and develop the fishery sector in the state with limited resources.

He urged the host village of Longsa and the neighbouring villages Milong, Chubayimkum and Moalenden, to safeguard the aquatic ecosystem by protecting it from unethical foraging.

He also appealed to the village councils to implement strict rules for the total prohibition of fishing during the breeding season.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Rongsennungba suggested that, should the council allow fishing in the days to come, only the traditional practice of fishing must be allowed, saying, “What we preserve today is for the posterity”.