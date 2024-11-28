Dimapur: The Rengma Naga tribe concluded a two-day celebration of the Ngada festival-cum-Mini Hornbill Festival at the Tseminyu RSA ground in Nagaland on Thursday.

The event featured rituals seeking protection from misfortunes like fire and evil spirits, as well as prayers for peace and prosperity in their villages.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

MLA Ar. Jwenga Seb, the special guest of the concluding ceremony, explained that the Ngada festival, celebrated by the Rengma tribe towards the end of November, is an eight-day occasion of thanksgiving, joy, and cultural unity.

He highlighted that the festival is observed after a year of hard work in the fields, when the harvested crops are gathered and stored.

This period is dedicated to gratitude for the bountiful harvest and remembrance of departed souls, marking the end of the agricultural cycle.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Seb added that the village priest officially announces the festival, initiating preparations for the festivities.

He emphasized that Ngada is a heartfelt celebration of life, gratitude, and cultural identity. It serves to keep the traditions of the Rengma Nagas alive and vibrant for generations to come.