Guwahati: An attempted armed robbery at the State Bank of India (SBI) Chedema branch in Nagaland’s Kohima was stopped on the afternoon of October 31, following the quick action of alert security staff, according to sources.

At around 12:30 pm, an unknown man entered the bank with a pistol and allegedly threatened to set off what looked like an explosive device strapped to his body while demanding cash from the staff, sources said.

The security guards on duty reacted immediately and managed to recover the stolen money and take control of the firearm.

However, the suspect escaped from the spot and is still on the run.

According to police sources, a case has been registered at the North Police Station, and a detailed investigation is underway to find and arrest the culprit.

Authorities have also requested the public to stay alert and report any information or suspicious movement that could help the police in their investigation.