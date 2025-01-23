Nagaland schools to launch 'Praharis Clubs' to combat drug abuse

Kohima: The Department of School Education in Nagaland has directed all middle, high, and higher secondary schools-both government and private-to set up ‘Praharis Clubs,’ exclusive children’s groups focused on raising awareness about the harmful effects of drugs and substance abuse.

This initiative aims to strengthen efforts in preventing drug use and trafficking among school children.

The clubs will be established in line with guidelines outlined under Section 6 of the joint action plan developed by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Government of India.

According to the department’s notification, each club will consist of 20–25 students from Classes 6 to 12, supervised by a responsible teacher of high integrity.The clubs are tasked with conducting two awareness activities annually, which will be integrated into existing programs by the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The focus areas for the clubs include sensitizing members about the risks of drug use, being vigilant about peers engaging in drug abuse or trafficking, and monitoring any suspicious activities around school premises. Club members are expected to share any relevant information with the teacher in charge, who will escalate the matter to the school head for appropriate action.

To support this initiative, school heads have been instructed to download the joint action plan on drug prevention and illicit trafficking from the department’s educational services portal https://dosenl.in.

This proactive step underscores Nagaland’s commitment to creating a safer environment for children and tackling the menace of drug abuse through education and awareness.