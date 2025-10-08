Dimapur: The Nagaland government and the Capacity Building Commission of India signed a memorandum of understanding in Kohima on Wednesday to build a competent and future-ready civil service that works collectively to ensure effective and efficient public service delivery and equity.

Addressing the programme, Nagaland chief secretary Sentiyanger Imchen expressed his gratitude to Capacity Building Commission of India for introducing and conducting orientations for the officials of the state on various aspects of Mission Karmayogi.

He hoped that the signing of the MoU will mark the beginning of a long and fruitful partnership in strengthening governance and capacity building in Nagaland.

Stating that the Mission Karmayogi was launched by the Government of India in 2020, Imchan said most states have entered into a partnership with the Capacity Building Commission to train and build the capacity of their officials.

He said it was only recently that the personnel and administrative reforms department and the Administrative Training Institute started training programmes for government officials, describing it as a right step for capacity building of government servants.

Imchen stressed that regular and need-based training empowers officers with updated knowledge, functional skills and the right attitude to handle complex governance issues.

He said the registration and training modules will be through a digitalized platform called the iGOT Karmayogi, while calling upon all the officers of the state to constantly keep updating their skills and knowledge.

He also pointed out that since many of the officers are unwilling to attend training courses in other parts of the country, the use of platforms like iGOT online will enable them in remote districts to access quality learning resources, making capacity building inclusive, attractive and impactful.

Dr R Balasubramaniam, member (HR), Capacity Building Commission, highlighted the mission’s aims, motives, means and opportunities.

He also shared the outcome of the mission, its framework, its capacity building plans and Karmayogi competency model.

The personnel & administrative reforms department also organised a workshop on Mission Karmayogi at the Capital Convention hall, Kohima, during the day.

The day-long workshop was attended by administrative heads, heads of departments and senior officials of the state.