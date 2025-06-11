Dimapur: The Union Ministry of Education has selected two government school students from Nagaland to attend the prestigious Sakura Science High School Programme (SSHP) 2025 in Japan.

The authorities scheduled the programme to run from June 13 to June 21.

The Union Ministry of Education, under the Samagra Shiksha Nagaland initiative, chose Shethilu Medeo from Ruzhukhrie Government Higher Secondary School, Kohima, and Iris Zomawii Lushai from Chumoukedima Government Higher Secondary School, Chumoukedima.

Both meritorious students passed their HSLC exams from government schools and are currently pursuing the science stream in government schools within the state.

The Japan Science and Technology Agency (JST) spearheads the Sakura Science High School Programme, a youth exchange initiative focused on science. In India, it receives support from the Ministry of Education.

The programme’s core aim is to cultivate scientific curiosity, promote cultural exchange, and encourage international collaboration among outstanding high school students.

The Ministry has selected Gihukali Sema, a Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) from Government Higher Secondary School, Chumoukedima, as the supervisor for the students during their visit.

Furthermore, the Ministry fully sponsored the seven-day programme. It will include comprehensive visits to Japanese schools, universities, and various technological and cultural sites. The students will also engage in other activities and deliver brief presentations.