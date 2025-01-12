Guwahati: Three individuals lost their lives in the Dikhu River, near the Longleng-Changtongya bridge in Mokokchung, Nagaland.

The victims, aged between 19 and 22, were part of a group picnic from PWD Ward Changtongya town.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

According to reports, the makeshift boat carrying the three youths capsized while they were attempting to cross the river.

The incident occurred at approximately on Saturday when the victims ventured into the river for rafting.

The deceased have been identified as Ajidong (21), Imtimeren (22), and Imnatila (19), all residents of Changtongya and Yaongyimsen villages.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

While the people nearby attempted to rescue the youth, they were too late.

By evening, the locals recovered the dead bodies of the three.