Aizawl: The Centre has informed the Mizoram government that steps will be taken to ensure that the President gives her assent to a six-year-old bill aimed at identifying foreigners from Indian citizens in the state, an official statement said on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma, who is currently camping in New Delhi, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday and discussed a wide range of issues, including The Mizoram (Maintenance of Household Registers) Bill, 2019, the establishment of a peace city, the transfer of Lengpui Airport, and the state government’s flagship program, the Handholding Scheme, the statement said.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Shah informed the Chief Minister that he would take measures to ensure that the Mizoram (Maintenance of Household Registers) Bill receives the President’s assent at the earliest, it said.

The state assembly passed the bill on March 18, 2019, during the previous Mizo National Front (MNF) government led by former Chief Minister Zoramthanga.

The then-state Governor, Kummanam Rajasekharan, initially received the bill and referred it to the President, reportedly because it envisaged the detection of foreigners in the state.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Zoramthanga, who introduced the bill, had stated that it would help the state government identify foreigners and genuine residents of Mizoram.

He said that illegal influx from neighboring countries had posed a serious concern for several decades, and in many cases, such foreigners had largely absorbed the benefits of development and welfare programs.

It was in this context that the government felt it necessary to develop a comprehensive database of all residents in the state to improve the delivery of development benefits and welfare schemes, he had said.

Mizoram shares an 828-km-long border with Myanmar in the east and Bangladesh in the west.

Nearly 40,000 refugees from coup-hit Myanmar and Bangladesh are currently taking shelter in the state, according to officials.

The official statement also said that Shah told Lalduhoma he would present the proposal to establish a peace city in Thenzawl, Serchhip district, about 90 km from Aizawl, during the upcoming Parliament session.

The Union Home Minister also advised Lalduhoma to discuss the matter with the Union Finance Minister to explore funding possibilities for the peace city, it added.

Earlier, Lalduhoma had said that his government intends to set up a peace city in Thenzawl, which could accommodate a population of 10 to 15 lakh, as the state capital Aizawl has become increasingly congested.

Shah told Lalduhoma that the Union Cabinet would discuss the transfer of Lengpui Airport, the only airport in the state, at an upcoming meeting, according to the statement.

The Union Home Minister also assured that he would pursue other proposals made by Lalduhoma, including the provision of a charter service with higher passenger capacity and funding under the police modernization scheme to strengthen the CISF, which currently guards Lengpui Airport.