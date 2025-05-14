Dimapur: The Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA) on Wednesday said Nagaland will experience light rainfall and cloudy moderate rain in almost all the districts from May 15 to May 21.

In the weather updates for the coming days, NSDMA joint chief executive officer Dr Johnny Ruangmei said heavy rain is predicted for all the districts on May 18.

It said these showers may be accompanied by lightning at isolated places. During this period, intermittent rainfall is expected in all the districts of the state.

The NSDMA advised that it is vital to take the necessary measures during this period, including avoiding lightning strikes and high winds, which can disrupt communication and connectivity.

It urged the public to exercise caution to avoid any eventuality during this period.

The NSDMA asked all the district disaster management authorities and other line departments to remain on high alert to safeguard lives and property during the monsoon season.

Meanwhile, Niuland DC and chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority, Sara S Jamir, on Wednesday held a meeting on monsoon preparedness at DC’s conference hall.

In her address, Jamir said disaster management is teamwork where all the departments have to play a proactive role.

She directed every department to form a disaster management committee, and the officials of the department concerned to prepare a damage assessment report in case of any natural disaster in the district.

Jamir also asked the officers of the rural development department to sensitise all the villages about the importance of cleaning drainage and hygienic living.