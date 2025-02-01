Nagaland to host global tourism & logistics conference from Feb 7

Dimapur: The Business Association of Nagas (BAN), in collaboration with the Nagaland Tourism Department, is set to organize the Nagaland International Conference on Tourism, Transport, and Logistics.

The two-day event will be held at Chümoukedima from February 7, aiming to explore innovative ways to enhance the state’s transport, logistics, and tourism infrastructure. The conference also seeks to promote entrepreneurship and attract investment opportunities in Nagaland’s growing tourism sector through sustainable and technology-driven solutions.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

At a press conference held at the BAN office near ADC Court, BAN adviser and former Nagaland Tourism Secretary Thangi Menon emphasized the importance of promoting ecotourism in the state. “Our strength lies in our community, nature, and culture. With these, we can develop ecotourism in a sustainable and responsible manner,” she stated, highlighting Nagaland’s rich natural and cultural heritage as key tourism assets.

Inoto Kinimi, Convener of BAN’s Standing Committee for Tourism, Transport, and Logistics, acknowledged the existing challenges in Nagaland’s tourism and transport sectors. He noted that the conference aims to address these issues by fostering collaboration between government bodies, private enterprises, and global experts. “This platform will encourage entrepreneurs, investors, and startups to connect and create new business opportunities in the tourism sector,” Kinimi added.

A special workshop and sessions are planned during the conference for stakeholders in the tourism industry, including hotels, homestays, tour operators, travel agencies, and event organizers. These sessions will focus on the use of digital tools and technologies to enhance the global digital presence of Nagaland’s tourism offerings.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The event will also feature awards in three categories: Best Eco-Friendly Accommodation/Resort, Best Community Conservation Practice, and Best Tour Operator.

All stakeholders, government agencies, and industry leaders have been invited to participate in this significant event, which promises to shape the future of Nagaland’s tourism landscape.